Pennsylvania State Police trooper accused of beating man unconscious in Connellsville

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A state trooper is behind bars after he allegedly beat a man unconscious during a confrontation.

James Stevenson, 29, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek is combing through the criminal complaint and will bring you new details on Channel 11 News at Noon.

According to the criminal complaint, Stevenson arrived at a house in Connellsville on May 26 and charged past a man who lived in the same house on the porch to get inside. He went into an upstairs bedroom, where he found a man and woman, both without their pants on.

Stevenson jumped on the man and began “beating” his face to the point where he got knocked out, the complaint said. He also grabbed the woman, shook her and told her they were leaving.

The pair went downstairs together and the woman ran to her car and left.

The man who was outside during the attack passed Stevenson on his way out, while he was heading upstairs to check on the man, who was unconscious on the bed.

The man went after Stevenson and reached through the driver’s side window to grab him. Stevenson opened the door, which pushed him to the ground and broke his glasses, and left the scene, the complaint said.

The man who Stevenson allegedly beat up was taken to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with several facial injuries.

Stevenson, who enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in June 2020, is suspected without pay.

