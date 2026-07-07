Pennsylvania state troopers ask for help identifying suspects in theft at Splash Lagoon

ERIE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a theft that happened at Splash Lagoon.

Authorities say the two males picked up a wallet that was dropped inside the indoor waterpark, located at 8091 Peach Street in Erie, on July 5.

Police say the wallet contained $240 in cash at the time. The two suspects are then seen leaving the property.

A short time later, the suspects are seen returning with the wallet.

Investigators said the wallet was placed on top of the lockers near the pool area, with the cash missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSP Erie Station at 814-898-1641 and ask for Trooper Stutz, or to call the PSP Tip Line at 1-800-472-8477.

Tips can also be made online here.

Anyone who submits a tip that leads to an arrest or the solving of a crime could be eligible for a cash reward, troopers say.

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