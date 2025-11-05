Pennsylvania teen accused of assaulting, yelling racial slurs at 3 children after basketball game

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — A teen in Pennsylvania is accused of assaulting and yelling racial slurs at three children following a basketball game.

The victims, ages 9, 10, and 11, reported the assault after playing basketball with a 15-year-old at their apartment complex, according to Mount Joy Borough Police.

After the game ended, police said the teen began taunting the victims and yelled racial slurs. He then put each of the children in a headlock until they could not breathe as each one of them tried to intervene in the assault, police said.

The victims also reported being hit, grabbed, pushed and forcefully moved.

The teen is facing four counts each of aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

