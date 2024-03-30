Pennsylvania Trolley Museum holds Easter weekend celebration in Washington County

The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum was transformed into a place of Easter Celebration on Saturday.

Families were able to ride a restored antique street car as they went to visit the Easter Bunny.

“We have this great event today called ‘Bunny Trolley.’ We actually get to hold bunnies, get photos with the Easter Bunny, we have trolley rides, we have all kinds of exhibits,” said the Trolley Museum’s executive director Scott Becker.

Becker said one of the most popular Bunny Trolley features is its virtual trolley operator which lets kids see what it would be like to drive the trolley.

Last Nov. the museum opened a new 21,000 education center.

