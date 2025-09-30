Pennsylvania Turnpike launches AI-powered customer service chat on its website

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has introduced Miles, an AI-powered chatbot, to enhance customer service on its website.

Accessible at no cost through www.paturnpike.com, Miles offers timely and accurate responses to common inquiries about tolling, E-ZPass and travel conditions.

“Miles reflects our commitment to deploying modern, innovative customer service that keeps pace with customer expectations and goes beyond industry standards,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton.

The chatbot was developed in partnership with RSM and utilizes technology from Microsoft. The turnpike said it is designed to complement existing customer service options, not replace them.

In 2024, the PA Turnpike experienced a 17% increase in customer service call volumes, partly due to smishing scams by impersonators.

The PA Turnpike has also launched several other initiatives to improve customer engagement, including Turnpike TV and the PA Toll Pay mobile app, which has reached 2 million downloads.

Additional payment options have been expanded to include Google and Apple Pay, and cash payments for Toll By Plate invoices are accepted through a partnership with KUBRA.

The PA Turnpike also offers free roadside assistance via the Safety Patrol.

While the chatbot is currently available in English only, the turnpike said it will eventually include other languages.

To connect with Miles or learn more about the PA Turnpike, visit paturnpike.com.

