Pennsylvania Turnpike launches its 11th annual ‘Go Orange’ work zone safety campaign

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has launched its 11th annual “Go Orange” campaign, urging drivers to prioritize safety in work zones from May to October.

This yearly initiative aims to protect highway workers and drivers during construction season.

Poor driving decisions on the road can lead to deadly consequences, as evidenced by statistics from 2025. During that year, PA Turnpike work zones recorded 179 crashes, tragically resulting in one customer fatality. The “Go Orange” campaign is founded on public awareness, with workers driving innovative programs to improve safety.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton emphasized the importance of worker safety.

“More than half of our colleagues work in the field and they deserve to go home every day, as do all of the motorists who use our roadway daily,” Compton said. “It’s why the PA Turnpike is committed to safety always and we expect the same from those who choose to drive on our roadway. When you see orange – slow down, stay alert and commit to responsible behavior.”

The PA Turnpike implements various programs to enhance work zone safety. A Subcommittee on Work Zone Safety, launched in 2015, meets monthly to review trends and patterns. This subcommittee works to improve work zone safety and mitigate future crashes and fatalities, contributing to a reduction in crash rates by more than 20%. This reduction contrasts with national trends for similar roadways, which have either increased or remained consistent over the last decade.

A New Driver Work Zone Safety Program is a joint project with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This free, 35-minute virtual course educates new drivers on how to maneuver safely and confidently through work zones.

The Turnpike also uses a rear-facing air horn system to alert motorists. These air horns are attached to Truck-Mounted Attenuators (TMAs) on maintenance vehicles. TMAs are designed to absorb collision impact and reduce crash severity. The PA Turnpike currently operates four such airhorns, which maintenance staff activate if they perceive a motorist is distracted or not changing lanes quickly enough before a work zone lane closure. Staff have indicated these airhorns have prevented near misses.

Work Zone Speed Safety Cameras are operated in conjunction with PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). This program has become a national model for the effective use of speed safety cameras to improve work zone safety. During the primary construction season in 2025, from April to October, speeding in enforced work zones decreased to 15.8% of all traffic. Excessive speeding, defined as 11 or more mph over the posted limit, was reduced to 2% of all traffic.

Operation Orange Squeeze is another initiative, a partnership with the Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers trade their cruisers for construction vehicles to address unsafe work zone behaviors directly. Additionally, spring overnight maintenance road closures are implemented to reduce worker and motorist exposure in work zones. These limited closures are estimated to reduce customer work zone exposure by more than 400 hours and decrease the overall number of single lane closure shifts by 48.

The GEICO Safety Patrol provides 24/7 roadside assistance. This dedicated fleet of PA Turnpike personnel responds to incident scenes, manages traffic and can request first responder services. In 2025, the GEICO Safety Patrol assisted in more than 42,000 incidents, in addition to conducting routine patrols. Customers on the PA Turnpike can access this assistance by dialing *11.

The PA Turnpike opened 2026’s “Go Orange” campaign by displaying its Lost Worker Memorial outside its Middletown headquarters. The memorial is composed of orange cones topped with hard hats and plaques bearing the names of employees who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Customers are encouraged to stay informed about work zone safety regulations for their protection and the safety of highway workers. These regulations include driving the posted work zone speed limit, moving over or slowing down when encountering an emergency scene, traffic stop or disabled vehicle, being aware of all signage and keeping eyes up and phones down. The PA Turnpike also encourages employees and the public to wear orange on Wednesdays as a visible show of support and a reminder to drive safely through work zones.

Future steps for the New Driver Work Zone Safety Program include developing interactive in-person components, classroom resources and incentives to encourage participation. The Lost Worker Memorial will travel to various locations throughout Pennsylvania this summer.

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