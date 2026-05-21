Pennsylvania Turnpike unveils spaces for military veterans at all 17 service plazas

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has unveiled dedicated parking spaces for military veterans at all 17 service plazas along its more than 565-mile system.

This initiative, launched on the heels of Armed Forces Day, was a partnership with State Rep. Jennifer O’Mara, the Pennsylvania American Legion and American Legion Post 329 in Elizabethtown.

The new parking designation provides two dedicated spots at each service plaza for customers who have served in the United States military. Veterans do not need a special placard or other designation to use these spaces. The partnership was initiated by Rep. O’Mara as a way to better honor veterans traveling through the Commonwealth.

PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton stated that the commission is proud to recognize those who served the country.

“We are proud to recognize all those who served our country and these dedicated parking spaces serve as a small token of our appreciation,” Compton said. “This initiative furthers our commitment to honoring and creating meaningful opportunities for veterans within our community.”

State Rep. O’Mara, the wife of a combat veteran, expressed her understanding of veterans’ sacrifices.

“As the wife of a combat veteran, I know firsthand how much our veterans have sacrificed for us,” O’Mara said. “While this is a small gesture of thanks, it will have a big impact on many veterans every day as they travel across the state.”

The Pennsylvania American Legion is supporting the partnership by covering the costs of the new signage.

Woody Hogan, State Adjutant for the Pennsylvania American Legion, highlighted the significance of the new spaces.

“The dedication of these “Veterans Only” parking spaces along the Pennsylvania Turnpike is a powerful, visible reminder that the Commonwealth never forgets the sacrifices of those who served,” Hogan said. “At The American Legion, our commitment to mutual helpfulness means ensuring veterans feel respected and supported in every corner of Pennsylvania—whether they are at home or traveling our great highways. We are proud to see the Turnpike Commission join us in this meaningful gesture of gratitude.”

Supporting veterans is part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s broader commitment to enhancing customer experience and connection.

In 2025, the PA Turnpike partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide information at service plazas about veterans’ telehealth options, the closest VA location and the Veterans Crisis Line. The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support from trained responders 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Recently, the PA Turnpike’s Employee Network created the Voices of Veterans Council to honor, support and elevate the experiences of veteran employees and their families across the organization.

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