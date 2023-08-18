Pennsylvania unemployment hits record low

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has hit a record low, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry.

The department released its preliminary report for July, which put the state’s unemployment rate at 3.5% — the lowest rate on record. This is 0.8 percentage points lower than in July of 2022.

The country’s unemployment rate is also 3.5%.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force was down 9,000 over the month, resident employment rose by 6,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 15,000.

Nonfarm jobs also hit a record in July. They went up 14,500 over the month to a new record high of 6,149,000 in July.

President Joe Biden recognized Pennsylvania’s economic growth, releasing the following statement:

“My economic agenda has kept our economy growing even as we have helped bring inflation down, and Pennsylvania is helping lead the way with the state’s lowest unemployment rate on record. We have seen more than $2 billion in private sector investment pour into Pennsylvania for manufacturing and the industries of the future, strengthening our economy now and laying the groundwork for thousands of good-paying jobs in the years ahead. That’s Bidenomics, and we’re just getting started.”

