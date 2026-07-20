Pennsylvania Western University president leaving for role out west

Jon Anderson, the president of Pennsylvania Western University, is leaving at the end of August, the school announced on Friday.

Anderson, who has been president of the university, part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, is leaving to take on the role of president of Utah Valley University.

“I am deeply grateful to the students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees and community partners who welcomed my family and worked alongside me during my time at PennWest,” Anderson said in a release. “Together, we accomplished important work on behalf of our students and the future of this university. While this decision was not an easy one, I leave with tremendous confidence in PennWest, its leadership and the dedicated people who will continue moving the university forward.”

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