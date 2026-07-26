Comfortable but hazy start to the day, before chance of isolated storms later on

PITTSBURGH — It’s a comfortable but hazy start to the day as more wildfire plumes have arrived. Luckily, smoke today will remain elevated in the atmosphere, so surface air quality won’t be affected.

A weak disturbance crossing the area this afternoon will bring us the chance for isolated storms but not until late in the day. Most of the area will be dry, but the threat of a storm is higher than Saturday’s rain chance.

Storms are expected to be more numerous on Monday as a stronger wave heads in our direction. Scattered storms during the afternoon will become more widespread sometime Monday night, with damaging wind gusts the primary threat.

Any stronger storms Tuesday would likely be during the morning, with just a few scattered pop-up storms during the afternoon. The system hangs close by Wednesday, which could keep a few showers around, but the trend will be drier and less humid as we head through the middle of the week.

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