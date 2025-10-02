Pennsylvania’s 20th federally funded EV charging station opens in Pittsburgh area

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s 20th federally funded electric vehicle charging station has opened in the Pittsburgh area.

The new station is located at the Freeport Road Sheetz in Harmar Township, off Interstate 76 (Exit 48), PennDOT officials said Thursday.

Officials say the new charging station puts Pennsylvania in the lead nationally for stations built with funds from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

NEVI-funded charging stations in Pennsylvania have provided more than 30,000 charging sessions, powered more than 3.5 million estimated miles driven and reduced CO2 emissions by more than 1.7 million pounds.

Officials say Pennsylvania is the first state to receive a Full Build-Out Certification under the new federal NEVI guidance given in August. The certification allows a state to begin the next phase of NEVI development.

Known as Corridor Connections, the next phase focuses on implementing charging stations along major roadways, strengthening long-distance travel routes for EV users. Corridor Connections is expected to be released on or before Tuesday.

“Thanks to our team’s diligent work in 2023 and 2024, and Gov. Shapiro’s persistent efforts to secure Congressionally appropriated funding, we’re in a position to continue making EVs more accessible for PA travelers,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “That quick action ensured Pennsylvania could adapt to national program changes while locking in investments for Pennsylvania.”

