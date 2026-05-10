Pennsylvania’s contractor registration system is back online 9 months after cyber attack

Pennsylvania contractors can once again manage their registrations online.

Attorney General Dave Sunday says a cyber incident disabled online registration and other features of the Home Improvement Contractor (HIC) Registration System in 2025.

Now, the newly rebuilt system is back online, so contractors across the state can again register, renew, and update their registrations online.

Sunday says the new system includes enhanced security features, a new payment processing system and a component that allows his office to conduct automated Pennsylvania criminal docket checks.

Contractors who started a business or had their registrations expire after Aug. 8, 2025, are now required to complete their registration online by June 8.

Those who submitted a paper application after Aug. 9, 2025, will have their application processed and should not make another submission online.

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