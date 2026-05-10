Man stabbed in cheek during fight in Pittsburgh’s South Side overnight

PITTSBURGH — Two men were taken to hospitals after a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s South Side overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers flagged down on East Carson Street around 3 a.m. for a reported altercation that turned into an aggravated assault.

A man on scene told police that he had stabbed another man in the cheek in self-defense.

The man with a laceration to his cheek was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The other man was also taken to a hospital so that an injury to his hand could be evaluated.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group