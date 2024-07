A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold for the July 7 drawing matched all five balls drawn to win $150,000.

Giant Eagle, 9901 Mountainview Drive, West Mifflin, will earn a $500 bonus for selling the Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

