People rescued from vehicles when water overtook Scott Township roadway

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA. — Several people had to be rescued when flash flooding took over a Scott Township roadway on Saturday night.

Three cars got stuck on Route 50 near the border with Carnegie. The people inside those cars were rescued and are safe.

Emergency crews tell us the area often ends up underwater when there is flash flooding.

The water that trapped those cars quickly receded and Route 50 has reopened.

