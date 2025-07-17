Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Pittsburgh moving to new location due to Market Square construction

PITTSBURGH — The Peoples Gas Holiday Market is moving to Pittsburgh’s Cultural District for its 14th season this November due to construction in Market Square.

The market will open the Friday before Thanksgiving and run through Christmas Eve, excluding Thanksgiving Day. This annual event is a significant draw for holiday shoppers and supports local businesses and artisans.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) is organizing the event, which has become a beloved holiday tradition in the city. The market is known for its festive atmosphere, featuring twinkling lights, decorated chalets, and a variety of handcrafted goods from around the world.

Vendor applications for the market are currently being accepted through August 8, 2025. This offers vendors a chance to showcase their products in a high-visibility location within the city’s vibrant cultural corridor.

The PDP said full location details will be announced soon.

