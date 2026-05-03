Peoples Natural Gas starting pipeline installation project in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Peoples Natural Gas is starting an infrastructure modernization project in Allegheny County.

Starting on Sunday night, construction crews will begin a project to install 3,900 feet of pipeline along State Route 22 in Monroeville.

The work will take place along SR 22 between Old William Penn and Elliot Road.

Throughout construction, which is expected to last 75 days, SR 22 will be restricted to one lane of traffic in the westbound direction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Peoples officials say this work is part of the company’s Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan and once done, the line with enhance the safety and reliability of the distribution system while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

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