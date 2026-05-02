Pitt program waives tuition for eligible students at regional campuses

PITTSBURGH — Starting this fall, some Pennsylvania residents can attend classes at Pitt regional campuses without tuition costs.

The University of Pittsburgh announced a new tuition-free program that begins in the fall semester for eligible Pennsylvania residents at Bradford, Greensburg, and Johnstown campuses, as well as the Titusville Nursing program.

Through the Pitt Regional Campus Tuition Pledge, students whose Adjusted Gross Income is $75,000 or less will pay zero in tuition. The university covers the remaining tuition after federal, state and institutional aid have been applied.

“Students in Bradford, Greensburg, Johnstown, Titusville and across Pennsylvania deserve affordable access to a University of Pittsburgh education, and this program is our direct investment in making that a reality while strengthening the communities our regional campuses serve,” University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Joan Gabel said.

This program applies to both new and currently enrolled students. It does not cover textbooks, housing and meals, or other fees.

No separate application is required for students to take advantage of the program, according to university officials. Students who file FAFSA will automatically have the benefit applied to their account if they qualify.

University officials say this program is designed to meet the needs of students at regional campuses, who are often Pell Grant recipients or first-generation college students.

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