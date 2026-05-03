Temperatures dip near record low overnight; sunshine helps rebound to near seasonable conditions

PITTSBURGH — It’s close to a record low this morning!

Pittsburgh dropped to 33 degrees, just one degree from the record of 32 set back in 1986. Numerous communities have dipped into the upper 20s, hence the Freeze Warning, which remains in effect until 9 a.m.

We’ll see lots of sunshine this morning and just a few clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will push a little closer to seasonable levels, but still about 10 degrees below average for early May.

It won’t be nearly as cold tonight with lows only dipping into the mid to upper 40s. Our warming trend will continue into Monday and Tuesday, but scattered showers will become possible by late Tuesday afternoon.

Rain becomes steady late Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with another round of showers on Thursday. Behind this system, we’ll feel another cool blast of air with 30s as a possibility at night for some neighborhoods by the end of the week. Temperatures should start to rebound again by next Sunday.

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