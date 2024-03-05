Pepperronnies Family Restaurant closing doors in ‘very near future’

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A pizza lunch bar in Fayette County will be closing its doors soon.

Pepperronnies Family Restaurant announced on its Facebook page that they will be closing their location in Brownsville in the “very near future.”

The owner cited personal health, family time and the economy as reasons for closing the restaurant.

“For the last four years we have made so many memories. And will forever cherish them. We have made a lot of friends as well,” the post said. “We want to say thank you to our awesome employees and great customers. We want to thank everyone and anyone who has ever supported us in any way. We will forever be grateful for each and every one of you.”

The post said the restaurant is planning to serve and sell its existing inventory before closing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group