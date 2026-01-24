Person in custody after pursuit, rollover crash in Allegheny County

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is in police custody after leading police on a pursuit and rolling a vehicle early on Saturday morning.

Penn Hills No. 7 VFC says first responders were sent to the single vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Long Road and Beulah Road around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the rollover followed a police pursuit.

The officers involved in the pursuit took the unidentified driver into custody. Officers reportedly also discovered a stolen firearm inside the vehicle.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group