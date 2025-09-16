Person dead after crash involving box truck, motorcycle in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a crash involving a box truck and a motorcycle in Pleasant Hills.
Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Clairton Blvd at 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
West Mifflin Police Chief Gregory A. McCulloch said a person had died because of the crash.
A Channel 11 photographer saw the motorcycle damaged and lying on its side on the road when they arrived.
The box truck had sustained heavy damage to its front.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group