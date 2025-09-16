Person dead after crash involving box truck, motorcycle in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a crash involving a box truck and a motorcycle in Pleasant Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Clairton Blvd at 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

West Mifflin Police Chief Gregory A. McCulloch said a person had died because of the crash.

A Channel 11 photographer saw the motorcycle damaged and lying on its side on the road when they arrived.

The box truck had sustained heavy damage to its front.

