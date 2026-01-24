Person dead after crash in North Park

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in Allegheny County on Saturday morning.

First responders were sent to Walter Road near the Parish Hill Shelter in North Park around 9 a.m. for the rollover crash.

An official on scene confirmed to Channel 11 that at least one person died.

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story that Channel 11 will update as we learn more.

