Person dead after crash in North Park

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in Allegheny County on Saturday morning.
First responders were sent to Walter Road near the Parish Hill Shelter in North Park around 9 a.m. for the rollover crash.
An official on scene confirmed to Channel 11 that at least one person died.
The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating.
This is a developing story that Channel 11 will update as we learn more.
