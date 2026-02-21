Person dead after head-on crash in Fayette County

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead after a head-on crash in Fayette County.
Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Route 982 in Bullskin Township at 3:58 p.m. on Friday.
Pennsylvania State Police said a sedan crossed into the opposite lane while traveling on a curve in the roadway and hit another vehicle head-on.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit was uninjured, troopers said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
