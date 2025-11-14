Person dead, another person detained after stabbing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A person is dead, and another person is detained by police after a stabbing in Pittsburgh.

Police said officers were called to the 2700 block of Webster Avenue just before 6 p.m. for reports of “two males” fighting.

When police arrived at the scene, one of them was on the ground suffering from a stab wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person was detained and taken to police headquarters for questioning after being evaluated at a hospital.

The names and ages of the people involved have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

