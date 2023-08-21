Man dead in Carrick crash where car hit power pole

CARRICK, Pa. — Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly crash in the city’s Carrick neighborhood.

First responders were sent to Brownsville Road just after 1:30 a.m.

Channel 11′s Trisha Pittman is monitoring traffic conditions and Lauren Talotta is on scene gathering new information about the deadly crash

Pittsburgh police say they found a man on the road who had been ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tell Channel 11 it’s a single-vehicle crash and there were no passengers in the vehicle. Investigators say the car hit a power pole and wires from that brought down another pole.

Duquesne Light crews will be in the area throughout the morning to repair the power lines.

Brownsville Road between Becks Run and Maytide Street is closed until further notice, according to police.

