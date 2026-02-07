Person dead, firefighter injured after fire at duplex in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A person is dead after a fire at a duplex in Braddock, investigators say.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 30 block of Elm Way at 7:13 p.m. on Friday.

The inside of the building is charred and the windows are blown out.

Public Information Officer for the River’s Edge Volunteer Fire Department, Pat Green, said a firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Firefighters said they are working with the Red Cross to help the people who are displaced by the fire.

Neighbors reported seeing flames shooting out of the windows.

“I get to the window to check and I am just in time to see eight-foot flames pouring out of the front window; right before firefighters got to dousing it. They got on it real quick,” said neighbor Benjamin Mowrer. “That was a lot of fire.”

The Allegheny County Fire Marshall is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

