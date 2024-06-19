Person dies after being hit by car in Buffalo Township

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person died after being hit by a car in Buffalo Township Wednesday.

Crews were called to Ekastown Road at around 8:15 a.m. for a vehicle that hit a pedestrian.

Shortly after crews arrived, they learned it was a deadly crash, Buffalo Township police told Channel 11.

Ekastown Road is closed due to the crash, police said.

Buffalo Township police are working with Pennsylvania State Police in Butler on the investigation.

