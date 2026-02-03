Person flown from crash in Westmoreland County

A person was hurt in a crash in Loyalhanna Township on Tuesday.

Westmoreland County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that the call for a crash on the 3600 block of PA 981 came in around 11:30 a.m.

A helicopter was called to the scene for one patient. Their condition wasn’t immediately available.

A Channel 11 crew got on scene as the vehicles involved were being towed away. A van sustained significant front-end damage and had the doors on the driver’s side torn away. A Jeep had some front-end damage, mostly around the front driver’s side tire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group