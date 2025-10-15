Person flown to hospital after rollover crash in Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A person was hospitalized after a crash in Charleroi on Tuesday night.
Washington County emergency dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 800 block of McKean Avenue at 8:45 p.m.
Charleroi firefighters said a car had crashed and rolled over in that location. It also hit a pole and sheared it in half.
A person was treated by Rostraver EMS at the scene until a medical helicopter arrived and flew them to a hospital, investigators said.
West Penn Power was notified to make repairs to the broken pole.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group