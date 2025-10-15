CHARLEROI, Pa. — A person was hospitalized after a crash in Charleroi on Tuesday night.

Washington County emergency dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 800 block of McKean Avenue at 8:45 p.m.

Charleroi firefighters said a car had crashed and rolled over in that location. It also hit a pole and sheared it in half.

A person was treated by Rostraver EMS at the scene until a medical helicopter arrived and flew them to a hospital, investigators said.

West Penn Power was notified to make repairs to the broken pole.

Person flown to hospital after rollover crash in Charleroi A person was hospitalized after a crash in Charleroi Tuesday night. (Charleroi Fire Department/Charleroi Fire Department)

