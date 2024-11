DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hit by a car along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Donegal Township late Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 90.8 on the westbound side of the turnpike, a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor confirmed.

We’re working to get an update on the victim’s condition.

