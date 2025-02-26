Person hit by U-Haul truck in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A person was hit by a U-Haul truck in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Bruston Avenue and Hamilton Avenue in Homewood. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say at least one person was taken to a hospital.

The U-Haul truck fled the scene, according to Channel 11 sources. It’s since been recovered on Clark Street in Wilkinsburg.

Channel 11 will have live reports from both scenes starting at 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh police’s Accident Investigation Unit has been called to the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group