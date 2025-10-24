21-year-old hit, killed along Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hit and killed along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County early Friday morning.

Dispatchers said the crash happened around 2:33 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 14.1 in North Sewickley Township.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the person killed as Khalil Mutadabur, 21, of Pittsburgh.

The Turnpike Commission said that Mutadabur got out of his vehicle after it became disabled.

According to the police report, Mutadabur was walking westbound in the eastbound lanes when he was hit. The vehicle involved didn’t stop and kept driving.

The eastbound lanes were shut down for over two hours, but have since reopened.

State police continue to investigate.

