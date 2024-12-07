Person hospitalized after vehicle catches on fire in South Strabane Township

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a vehicle caught on fire in South Strabane Township.

Members of the South Strabane Fire Department said the fire happened on Tanger Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene but their condition is unknown at this time.

The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames at one point.

Tanger Blvd was closed for about an hour.

South Strabane Firefighters said rumors on social media were implying the vehicle was electric and said that is not true.

