Local

Teenage girl taken to hospital from shooting in Duquesne

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

South 7th Street in Duquesne Police tapes blocks off part of South 7th Street in Duquesne while investigating a shooting.

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

DUQUESNE, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Duquesne after a shooting.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police and medics were called to South 7th Avenue near Kennedy Avenue after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

Family members tell us a teenage girl was shot.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary information from the department’s investigation shows the shooting occurred inside a home.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is on scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 and on WPXI.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Non-credible threat on social media targeted 3 local school districts, officials say
  • Sheetz ranked second on Fortune’s ‘Best Workplaces in Retail’ list
  • Leaders calling on DA to close South Side bar after officer breaks ankle trying to stop a fight
  • VIDEO: Lifesaving protocol for cardiac arrest patients piloted in Pittsburgh seeing success
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read