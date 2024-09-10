Teenage girl taken to hospital from shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Duquesne after a shooting.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police and medics were called to South 7th Avenue near Kennedy Avenue after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

Family members tell us a teenage girl was shot.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary information from the department’s investigation shows the shooting occurred inside a home.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is on scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 and on WPXI.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group