Sheetz ranked second on Fortune’s ‘Best Workplaces in Retail’ list

PITTSBURGH — Sheetz has been ranked near the top of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail list for 2024.

The major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain ranked second on the list, trailing only behind Wegmans Food Markets. It was the only convenience store to make the list.

“Being ranked second on this list, alongside highly respected and esteemed companies that also prioritize a positive workplace environment, is a significant accomplishment for us and not something that we take lightly,” said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. “Our organization’s success has always been driven by our people and we want to ensure that we’re creating a place where they feel valued and appreciated.”

This is the ninth straight year Sheetz has made the list. Its second place ranking is its highest yet, officials said.

The “Best Workplaces in Retail” ranking comes on the heels of Great Place to Work and PEOPLE Magazine naming Sheetz to this year’s “Companies that Care” list.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group