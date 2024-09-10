Non-credible threat on social media targeted 3 local school districts, officials say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A non-credible threat was made against three local school districts, school officials and police said.

According to a letter sent to families in the Canon-McMillan School District, officials became aware of the post as students were walking into the building Tuesday morning.

A screenshot of the post referenced a threat toward a school district in Ohio, specifically targeting grades 6, 7 and 8. Someone added the statement “canon mac, Trinity, and Chartiers are next” to the original post, officials said.

The North Strabane Police Department was immediately notified and began investigating the matter. The Canonsburg Police Department and Cecil Police Department were informed, and all three departments dispatched extra police officers to the 5-8 school buildings.

North Strabane police found that the threat was non-credible.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of utmost importance to us. We will continue to work closely with the police departments to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for everyone. Should there be any further updates or developments, we will promptly communicate them to you,” officials at Canon-McMillan said.

