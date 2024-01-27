Local

Person hurt in overnight Penn Hills shooting

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after being shot in Penn Hills early Sunday morning.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the shooting happened on Frankstown Avenue near the intersection with Oakwood Street around 3 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital. Information about their condition was immediately available.

It’s not clear if anyone was taken into custody.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

