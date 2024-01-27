Person hurt in overnight Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after being shot in Penn Hills early Sunday morning.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the shooting happened on Frankstown Avenue near the intersection with Oakwood Street around 3 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital. Information about their condition was immediately available.

It’s not clear if anyone was taken into custody.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group