2 men charged in deadly school van crash in Dravosburg appear in court

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

Charges filed in deadly Dravosburg school van crash Andrew Neil Voigt (left) and William R. Soliday (right) are accused of racing and causing a crash in September that took the life of a 15-year-old girl in Dravosburg. (Allegheny County Jail)

PITTSBURGH — The two men facing charges in connection to the death of a high school cheerleader in a school van crash in September appeared in court Friday.

Andrew Neil Voigt and William R. Soliday are charged in the crash that killed 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca will talk about the evidence shown in court, on 11 News at 5 p.m.

