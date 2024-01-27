Washington County man facing nearly 100 charges after a dozen dogs found neglected in home

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A Washington County man is facing nearly 100 charges after a dozen dogs were found to be emaciated in his house.

According to the criminal complaint, Fredrick Frameli brought two dogs to Hidden Valley Animal Clinic in Bentleyville on Dec. 12.

The two dogs, both under a year old, were considered emaciated, the complaint said. Tina, a Belgian Tervuren, weighed 16.4 pounds, and Gracie, a German Shepherd, weighed 18 pounds. Both had a body score of 1/9, with their fur matted, stained and smelling of urine. Both also had overgrown toenails and were noted to be “very hungry.”

On Jan. 5, Frameli brought in another German Shepherd by the name of Katie. She weighed 19.4 pounds and had the same conditions as Tina and Gracie, the complaint said.

On Jan. 12, Gracie and Tina came back for a recheck appointment. Both had only gained around one pound each and reports stated they were “ravenous” in the exam room for treats, the complaint said.

Officers received a search warrant for Frameli’s house on Jan. 22. It was executed the next day.

The complaint said upon entering the house, there was a “horrific odor of ammonia, urine and feces.” Eight German Shepherds were found in black wire crates throughout the kitchen and living room, all of which were malnourished and extremely skinny. The crates were also filled with feces.

Four more German Shepherds were found in black wire crates in the basement, the complaint said. They were all in similar conditions.

In total, 12 dogs were recovered from the home. Their ages ranged from 6 months old to 1 year old and all of them scored either a 1 or 2 out of 9 in body score.

Frameli is charged with 12 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals - torture, 12 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals - causing severe bodily injury or death, 12 counts of cruelty to animals, 12 counts of neglect of animals - sustenance/water, 12 counts of neglect of animals - shelter/protection, 12 counts of neglect of animals - vet care, 12 counts of failure to have vaccination against rabies for dogs over 12 weeks old and 12 counts of failure to license a dog over 3 months of age

