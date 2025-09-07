Person hurt in stabbing at Ringgold High School football stadium

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — There’s a police presence at the Ringgold High School football stadium for a reported stabbing.

A Washington County 911 dispatcher says police, fire and medics were called to Joe Montana Stadium at 1:36 p.m. Sunday.

The official said one person was hurt during the incident. The severity of their injury wasn’t immediately clear, but a helicopter was also called to respond to the scene.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.

