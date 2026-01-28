Person injured after crash on Route 28 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A person is injured after a crash in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash was reported between I-279 North/East Ohio Street and the 31st Street Bridge/Strip District (Exit 2) interchanges at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

PennDOT closed part of Route 28 while crews responded but it has since reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group