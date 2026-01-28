Local

Person injured after crash on Route 28 in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — A person is injured after a crash in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash was reported between I-279 North/East Ohio Street and the 31st Street Bridge/Strip District (Exit 2) interchanges at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

PennDOT closed part of Route 28 while crews responded but it has since reopened.

