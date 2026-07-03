Person injured after Pittsburgh Police K9 vehicle is rear-ended on I-376

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Police K9 vehicle was involved in a crash on I-376 East on Thursday.

A Pittsburgh Police public information officer said the crash happened near the Squirrel Hill Exit at 6 p.m.

Investigators said the K9 vehicle was rear-ended by another driver.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries to their arms.

The police officer was taken to a hospital to undergo the standard protocol of drug and alcohol testing that happens when a bureau member is involved in a crash.

The K9 was not in the vehicle at the time, nor was the officer responding to an active scene.

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