Pittsburgh Independence Day: City leaders share safety plans for July 4 celebration amid heat wave

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is preparing for its biggest Fourth of July celebration ever.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Channel 11 gets an inside look at what is going into the Pittsburgh Fourth of July fireworks show

Leaders are urging everyone to stay safe, especially as the area experiences a major heat wave, keeping temperatures in the 90s for most of the weekend.

Coming up at 5 on Channel 11, reporter Lauren Talotta hears from officials about what you should do to prepare if you’re going out for fireworks or festivities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group