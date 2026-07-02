Girl, 4, found wandering alone in Stowe Township

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A 4-year-old girl was found wandering the streets of Stowe Township alone.

The McKees Rocks Police Department said a passerby called 911 immediately after seeing the child in the area of Singer Avenue on Thursday.

Police originally drove her around to try to find her home from her memory, but were unsuccessful.

Within half an hour of saying the department was seeking the girl’s parents on social media, officers confirmed they quickly located a parent.

Channel 11 has asked if any charges are expected and is waiting to hear back.

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