Person injured after reported shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A person was injured after a reported shooting in Duquesne on Saturday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Erwin Street at 2:51 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene, the supervisor says.

Channel 11 crews saw barricade tape up in the area and evidence markers on the ground.

An Allegheny County police spokesperson confirms detectives are investigating a reported shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

