Person injured after shooting in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A person is injured after a shooting in Aliquippa on Wednesday.

Beaver County dispatchers confirm that police and medics were called to Valley Terrace Apartments on the 400 block of Superior Avenue at 6:07 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officials said a male was taken to a hospital from the scene. They did not provide his age and said his condition is unknown at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

