Teen girl shot in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A teen girl was shot in Clairton.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 500 block of Third Street at 2:57 p.m. on Monday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officers found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg and had a graze wound to her rib cage when they arrived.

She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Police said the girl was involved in an argument with another juvenile when she was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Information can be left anonymously.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and will have the latest details on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

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