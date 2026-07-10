Person injured after vehicle smashes into Verizon store in Allegheny County

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured after a vehicle smashed through the wall of a Verizon store in Allegheny County.

Photos shared by the Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company show the crash happened at the store at Settlers Ridge in Robinson Township.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage after smashing into the building’s brick wall.

A large hole was left next to the store’s entrance.

Despite the shocking visual, firefighters say the building is structurally sound. They added that the building owner is expected to have further evaluations done and repairs completed.

Police are further investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group