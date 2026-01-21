Person injured in crash on Business 376 in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is injured after a crash on Business 376 in Moon Township.

The crash happened on Business 376 near the Ewing Road Exit at 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

PennDOT said a lane restriction is in place. It is expected to last until at least 11:30 p.m.

The Moon Township Volunteer Fire Company said two vehicles were involved. At least one was being towed from the scene.

The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed until the scene was clear.

Firefighters said they had things cleaned up within an hour.

